TEACHER ARRESTED FOR STRIPPING GRADE 4 PUPIL

A Hatfield Junior School teacher was yesterday arrested for stripping and punishing a pupil who was wearing a wrong T-shirt.

Phydelia Chizunza stands accused of stripping a Grade 4 pupil for wearing a T-shirt not bought from the school.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest saying Chizunza is expected to appear in court today.

“Police arrested a school teacher on allegations of physical abuse.

“The accused teacher is expected to appear in court tomorrow,” he said.

Parents threatened to demonstrate against Chizunza following reports that the headmistress wanted the case to be solved amicably, without the intervention of the police.

A school development WhatsApp group was inundated with messages calling for the removal of Chizunza.

“The headmistress provoked parents by suggesting to solve the matter with the child’s parents, without involving the police,” claimed one of the parents.

“The teacher has been bullying a number of pupils and is being protected by the headmistress.” H Metro