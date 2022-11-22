STATE TO RESPOND TO SIKHALA'S FRESH BAIL BID

The State will today respond to the fresh bail application by CCC legislator Job Sikhala over his charge of obstructing the course of justice, while he waits to hear the outcome of his slightly earlier bail application on the charge of incitement to public violence, both charges arising out of the kidnapping and killing of Ms Moreblessing Ali by her former boyfriend.

Sikhala faces two charges and needs bail on both to be released from remand prison.

Besides being charged with inciting the violence that hit Nyatsime area in June over Ms Ali, Sikhala is charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly posted videos on social media claiming that she was murdered by her former boyfriend Pios Jamba, whom he claimed belonged to Zanu PF while she was a CCC supporter.

Mr Kennedy Madekutsikwa for the State yesterday told the court that he will file his written response to Sikhala’s application today after going through the completed docket.

Sikhala, through Advocate Thabani Mpofu, mounted a fresh bail application on changed circumstances and proposed that he be granted $50 000 bail on the charge of obstruction of justice.

He argued that on this charge after going through witness statements recorded during investigations, there was no evidence to support the State allegations.

Sikhala also told the court that investigations into the matter were completed and there was no way he could interfere with investigations or obstruct the police.

“We now have the State witnesses and they are all from the police. We now know that there is no evidence of eye witness,” said Adv Mpofu.

He also said that the witnesses said in their recorded statements that they downloaded the said video on social media.

Sikhala also denied posting the video in question and obstructing the police from investigating the murder of Ms Ali.

He said that police had already named the suspect as Pious Jamba and there was no way he could have stopped the law enforcement agents from pursuing their suspect.

“There is no allegation that he (Sikhala) addressed the police. For him to obstruct police they must talk to him. The police must say they depended on him and he misrepresented to them,” said Advocate Mpofu.

Adv Mpofu said when Sikhala addressed the mourners, Jamba was already arrested and charged with murder. Adv Mpofu said Sikhala will not evade trial once granted bail.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka will make a ruling on Friday.

Sikhala is also awaiting a court’s ruling on the charges of incitement to commit public violence, which emanated from the same incident.

He will be appearing before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti in this bail hearing. Herald