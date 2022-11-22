STATE TO RESPOND TO SIKHALA'S FRESH BAIL BID

The State will today respond to the fresh bail application by CCC legislator Job Sikhala over his charge of obstructing the course of justice, while he waits to hear the outcome of his slightly earlier bail application on the charge of incitement to public violence, both charges arising out of the kidnapping and killing of Ms Moreblessing Ali by her former boyfriend.
Sikhala faces two charges and needs bail on both to be
released from remand prison.
Besides being charged with inciting the violence that hit
Nyatsime area in June over Ms Ali, Sikhala is charged with defeating or
obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly posted videos on social
media claiming that she was murdered by her former boyfriend Pios Jamba, whom
he claimed belonged to Zanu PF while she was a CCC supporter.
Mr Kennedy Madekutsikwa for the State yesterday told the
court that he will file his written response to Sikhala’s application today
after going through the completed docket.
Sikhala, through Advocate Thabani Mpofu, mounted a fresh
bail application on changed circumstances and proposed that he be granted $50
000 bail on the charge of obstruction of justice.
He argued that on this charge after going through witness
statements recorded during investigations, there was no evidence to support the
State allegations.
Sikhala also told the court that investigations into the
matter were completed and there was no way he could interfere with
investigations or obstruct the police.
“We now have the State witnesses and they are all from the
police. We now know that there is no evidence of eye witness,” said Adv Mpofu.
He also said that the witnesses said in their recorded
statements that they downloaded the said video on social media.
Sikhala also denied posting the video in question and
obstructing the police from investigating the murder of Ms Ali.
He said that police had already named the suspect as Pious
Jamba and there was no way he could have stopped the law enforcement agents
from pursuing their suspect.
“There is no allegation that he (Sikhala) addressed the
police. For him to obstruct police they must talk to him. The police must say
they depended on him and he misrepresented to them,” said Advocate Mpofu.
Adv Mpofu said when Sikhala addressed the mourners, Jamba
was already arrested and charged with murder. Adv Mpofu said Sikhala will not
evade trial once granted bail.
Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka will make
a ruling on Friday.
Sikhala is also awaiting a court’s ruling on the charges of
incitement to commit public violence, which emanated from the same incident.
He will be appearing before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti in
this bail hearing. Herald
