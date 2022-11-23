STATE APPEALS AGAINST PROPHET FREDDY'S RAPE ACQUITTAL

THE Prosecutor General has filed an urgent chamber application for the late noting of an appeal against Prophet Tapiwa Freddy’s rape acquittal.

The Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader was in February this year cleared on two counts of rape and physical abuse charges when he appeared before magistrate Gloria Takundwa.

Acting PG, Nelson Mutsonziwa, is pursuing the action, almost nine months after the clergyman was acquitted, which is outside the High Court rules’ stipulated time.

Prophet Freddy was accused of committing the offence during his affair with a local radio personality.

He denied the charges saying they were fabricated to tarnish his good social standing and were aimed at abusing the court processes.

In the application, the PG cited Prophet Freddy and Regional Magistrate Gloria Takundwa, as respondents.

“Chamber application for the condonation of the late noting of an appeal, leave to appeal out of time and extension of time within which to appeal Rule 96 (4) of the High Court Rules,” reads the urgent application.

The PG said the magistrate erred in arriving at her decision to acquit the prophet and did not give the State time to prove its case. H Metro