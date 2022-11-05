SIX KILLED AS HAULAGE TRUCK OVERTURNS

Six people died near Mazowe Dam on Friday night along the Harare-Bindura highway, when a haulage truck ferrying fertilisers from Beira to Bindura veered off the road and overturned.
In a statement, the ZRP said that the accident occurred at
the 36km peg along the Harare–Mukumbura Road at around 2000 hours.
“A motorist who was driving a haulage truck due north with
four passengers aboard failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road to the
right, and ran over six pedestrians before the haulage truck overturned and
landed on its roof.
“As a result, six people – four pedestrians and two
passengers died on the spot, while five others, including the driver, were
injured,” said the police.
The names of the victims will be released in due course. Herald
