SEEDCO CHAIRMAN THREATENING TO HARM ME : EX WIFE

SEED CO chairperson and Imara Holdings independent non-executive director Michael Shongwe Ndoro, who is embroiled in a bitter legal battle with his former wife, Star Precious Ndoro, has been reported to the police for allegedly intimidating and threatening her.
The pair is fighting over property and company shares.
Ndoro’s ex-wife told police that her life was in danger as
he had ignored court orders stopping him from intimidating her.
Precious alleged that Ndoro has been engaging unknown
people to cause harm to her.
In a police statement seen by NewsDay, she claimed that her
life was in danger as Ndoro and his relatives were threatening her for
reporting him for forgery after he allegedly removed her from company
documents.
“After reporting all these cases my ex-husband allegedly
recruited his relatives to fight me so that I don’t get to fight for my share
of the assets acquired during the subsistence of our marriage of 27 years.
“I am now living in fear after seeing messages that Ndoro
and his relatives are plotting that the family should employ mafia tactics so
that I should be harassed by people that I don’t know, but I am on high alert
after being warned to watch my back,” she said.
She said she had been married to Ndoro from 1992 to 2019
and a divorce decree was granted on December 26, 2019 but the distribution of
property is pending.
The High Court, however, issued an interdict saying their
assets should not be sold or dissipated by either party.
However, she said her ex-husband violated the court order
and sold the property. She reported the
issue on July 14 at Goromonzi Police Station under case number
CR105/06/22. The matter was moved from
Goromonzi Magistrates’ Court to Marondera due to suspected interference.
Precious claims that Ndoro has been locking her out of her
workplace for three-and-a-half years.
Ndoro denied the claims, describing his wife as a
“delusional person” who does not want to let go of their relationship.
“I do not wish to be close to her even 200 metres. I left her with a house worth US$2,5 million.
I know she wants to get me suspended from the boards that I am seating and all
sorts," Ndoro said, adding that he was a peaceful person.
Court documents show that Ndoro faces a fraud case whose
trial is set to begin on December 12.
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) is a complainant in the
matter.
It is alleged that Ndoro and Precious registered Zororo
Energy Company where they are both directors with 50% shares each.
After their divorce in November 2019, the High Court
reserved the issue of distribution of matrimonial assets, including Zororo
Energy Company.
Ndoro was allegedly left at their matrimonial home. He allegedly forged a company resolution
purporting that his former wife had resigned from her directorship and
shareholding of Zororo Energy Company and replaced her with Tunika Phaenah
Mkhahanana.
The forged Zororo Energy documents were tendered to Zera.
Ndoro then applied for an electricity generation licence.
Precious saw a public notice in a newspaper and reported the matter to the
police.
The Registrar of Companies then confirmed that the
directorship and shareholding of the company had been changed. Newsday
