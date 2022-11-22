SECOND WIFE CHASES AWAY HUBBY : HE HAS NOT CHANGED

A DISGRUNTLED woman chased her husband from her house saying she could not stomach his abusive behaviour, a court heard.

Charity Makoni applied for a protection order against Nathan Runyoka, accusing him of assaulting her.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire granted the protection order.

Charity is Nathan’s second wife and they have two children together.

“We have two children together, but this man is violent and I tolerated him thinking he was going to change,” she said.

“I secured a job because Nathan was not taking care of his children, but he has been coming to my workplace threatening to kill me or my boss if I don’t quit my job,” she said.

Nathan disputed the accusations and said he was only scolding Charity and not threatening her.

He told the court Charity was not faithful to him.

“I am denying the allegations because I am not a violent person.

“It is just that on that particular day something had happened.

“She had an affair with someone and I was only scolding her for that,” he said. H Metro