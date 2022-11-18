SAVAGED GUARD THROWN OUT OF HOSPITAL

A KADOMA security guard, who escaped death by a whisker after being brutally attacked by robbers while on duty, is appealing for help to settle his medical bill.

The security guard was manning his employer’s workplace, when he was ambushed by the thugs, who brutalised and left him for dead in a bushy area.

His family rushed him to a hospital where he has been kicked out for failing to settle his medical bills.

A source, familiar with the family’s plight, said the security guard still needs medical attention urgently, but cannot afford it.

“The victim has been kicked out of hospital for failing to settle his bills, but the hospital is still demanding payment.

“At the same time, the man hasn’t healed.

“So, hopefully, some well-wishers out there can help the family settle the medical bills and also help him get proper treatment.” H Metro