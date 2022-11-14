SALVATION ARMY BOSS EVICTS DAUGHTER-IN-LAW

A SALVATION Army Colonel has evicted his daughter-in-law from a church house in Belvedere.

In a notice to vacate the premises, provided through his lawyer, Col Casman Chinyemba said Gertrude Ndebele, 28, forcibly went to stay at the church house after entering into a civil partnership with his son, Arthur, 38, sometime in May last year.

“It is our client’s instruction that he and his wife are in occupation of 8 Claredon Circle, Belvedere, Harare, in their capacity as pastors, which is owned by the Salvation Army Church.

“After entering into a civil partnership with their son Arthur Chinyemba, around May/June 2021, Arthur Chinyemba has since July 2022 left the premises and is staying at a farm in Banket.

“He vacated the house following our client’s demand that you and Arthur Chinyemba should relocate as you have no right to be in occupation of the Belvedere house.

“Their demand for you to vacate the Belvedere house is premised upon the fact that the house is exclusively reserved for pastors in service of the church.

“You are also advised that after Arthur Chinyemba left the premise, you approached a local newspaper and defamed our client and his wife whereby you falsely alleged that they had stolen your undergarments.

“Due to these aforementioned reasons, our client hereby demands that you vacate the house within the next seven days,” reads part of the letter.

However, a close relative of Gertrude told H-Metro that Col Chinyemba and his wife, Martha Chinyemba, were opposed to the marriage.

“The man of cloth has been under pressure from his wife to evict Gertrude,” said the source.

“Col Chinyemba has been staying with his children, who include their daughter, who separated from her husband.

“Martha decided to order Arthur to leave the house and go to a place Gertrude doesn’t know as a way of evicting her from the church house,” said the source.

Gertrude was reported to have beaten up Arthur, for smoking and drinking alcohol, sometime this year.

Gertrude had vowed not to leave the house until Arthur pays lobola to her parents. H Metro