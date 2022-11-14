SALVATION ARMY BOSS EVICTS DAUGHTER-IN-LAW

A SALVATION Army Colonel has evicted his daughter-in-law from a church house in Belvedere.
In a notice to vacate the premises, provided through his
lawyer, Col Casman Chinyemba said Gertrude Ndebele, 28, forcibly went to stay
at the church house after entering into a civil partnership with his son,
Arthur, 38, sometime in May last year.
“It is our client’s instruction that he and his wife are in
occupation of 8 Claredon Circle, Belvedere, Harare, in their capacity as
pastors, which is owned by the Salvation Army Church.
“After entering into a civil partnership with their son
Arthur Chinyemba, around May/June 2021, Arthur Chinyemba has since July 2022
left the premises and is staying at a farm in Banket.
“He vacated the house following our client’s demand that
you and Arthur Chinyemba should relocate as you have no right to be in
occupation of the Belvedere house.
“Their demand for you to vacate the Belvedere house is
premised upon the fact that the house is exclusively reserved for pastors in
service of the church.
“You are also advised that after Arthur Chinyemba left the
premise, you approached a local newspaper and defamed our client and his wife
whereby you falsely alleged that they had stolen your undergarments.
“Due to these aforementioned reasons, our client hereby
demands that you vacate the house within the next seven days,” reads part of
the letter.
However, a close relative of Gertrude told H-Metro that Col
Chinyemba and his wife, Martha Chinyemba, were opposed to the marriage.
“The man of cloth has been under pressure from his wife to
evict Gertrude,” said the source.
“Col Chinyemba has been staying with his children, who
include their daughter, who separated from her husband.
“Martha decided to order Arthur to leave the house and go
to a place Gertrude doesn’t know as a way of evicting her from the church
house,” said the source.
Gertrude was reported to have beaten up Arthur, for smoking
and drinking alcohol, sometime this year.
Gertrude had vowed not to leave the house until Arthur pays
lobola to her parents. H Metro
