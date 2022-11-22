RELATIVES KICK OUT WIDOW

A 42-YEAR-OLD widow has been sleeping in a car for the past week while fighting to reclaim her late husband’s estate.
Chipochangu Chiremba and her seven-year-old daughter lost
the inheritance of the late Watson Munyai’s estate.
The daughter has not been going to school and is suffering
from a heart problem which urgently needs medical attention.
One of the late Munyai’s young brothers is alleged to have
connived with a Master of the High Court employee in Mutare to obtain a forged
divorce decree.
Chiremba, through her lawyers, Mugiya and Muvhami Law
Chambers, has since written a letter to the Master of High Court stating that
the registration of the estate in Mutare is highly suspicious.
The letter indicated that the surviving spouse, and her
child, were excluded and none of the estates are in Mutare.
Two letters addressed to the Master of the High Court in
Mutare, stamped November 4, and another to the Harare office on the same day,
were written by Chiremba’s lawyers.
“We have learnt that the estate of the late Watson Munyai
was registered at your office behind our client’s back. She was staying with
the late at the time of his death.
“What happened is that relatives of our client’s husband
came and took the now deceased to Rusape with a view to consult a traditional
healer.
“Within a week, our client’s husband died and it is our
client who then processed the Nyaradzo funeral documents since the late had
indicated to her as the spouse.
“The relatives processed a death certificate behind our
client’s back and registered the estate in Mutare when all assets for the late
are in Chivhu.
“We move that the letters of administration issued in
favour of Honour Munyai (son of the late Watson Munyai) be revoked as it was
obtained fraudulently,” reads the letter to the Master of the High Court office
in Mutare.
Another letter addressed to the Harare office, requests
that the estate be handled at the Master of the High Court head office, or at
the Chivhu Magistrates’ Court, where all properties are located.
Chiremba told H-Metro she experienced a serious stomach bug
on the day her husband died.
Taking advantage of her illness, one of the relatives used
Watson’s ex-wife’s divorce papers to approach the Master of the High Court to
claim that the deceased had no surviving spouse.
She said her health, and that of her daughter, were at risk
since they relied on money from rentals, which they have now been blocked from
accessing.
“My daughter urgently needs medical attention, but my late
husband’s relatives have captured everything, including rentals we were
receiving from two houses,” said Chiremba.
“I also rely on pills and we have been blocked from all our
sources of income that my life and that of my child are at risk if justice is
delayed.
“The relatives are after taking over our farm, two houses
and other properties. I feel abused by the relatives,” said Chiremba. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment