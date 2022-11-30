RAMAPHOSA FACES IMPEACHMENT

President Cyril Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence despite damning findings made by the section 89 panel of experts that he may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as president, not
only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the constitution,
for its institutions, for due process and the law.
“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any
way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made
against me,” said Ramaphosa, reiterating what he said in his submissions to the
panel.
His office said it noted the report, which is due to be
considered by a sitting of the national assembly on December 6, before it
determines the way forward.
His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was also
applying his mind to the report and he would make an announcement in due
course.
The section 89 panel findings may cause a headache for
Ramaphosa when he appears before the last sitting of the National Council of
Provinces to answer oral questions on Thursday afternoon.
A press briefing by Magwenya scheduled to take place on
Thursday morning was cancelled following the release of the panel's findings.
Political parties have in the meantime wasted no time
baying for Ramaphosa's blood, calling for him to step down.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed
former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate
Mahlape Sello to the panel that conducted a preliminary assessment of the
African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion of no confidence against
Ramaphosa.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion for the assembly
to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of serious violation
of the constitution or the law and serious misconduct over the theft of
millions in foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.
Zungula told TimesLIVE that the party feels “vindicated.”
“We feel vindicated and we hope that on Tuesday the members
of parliament will vote to protect the constitution and the country because we
can’t have a sitting head of state who has been found by an independent panel
of judges that there is prima facie evidence that he has violated the
constitution.” Times
