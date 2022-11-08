PSMAS GETS $4,25 BILLION GOVT BAILOUT

Another $4,25 billion has been provided by the Government to bail out Premier Service Medical Aid Society and get the country’s largest society, and the one that is used by almost all State employees, back on its feet, paying months of salary arrears to its staff and resuming full operations at its hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.
The money to be administered by its investment arm, PSMI,
showed Government commitment to the provision of access to health care to civil
servants who constitute 90 percent of membership.
In a statement last night, Public Service Commission
secretary Dr Rosemary Choruma said the bailout package was part of broader
support by the Government dating back to early this year when the society
started to face viability challenges.
The $4 billion was in addition to the US$1,1 million
extended towards purchase of drugs recently coupled by a monthly $999 million
to liquidate financial obligations.
“Government wishes to inform all stakeholders of a bail-out
package which it extended yesterday to Premier Service Medical Aid Society to
the tune of $4 258 518 459,18. The bailout package is intended to resuscitate
operations at the society and support PSMI, some of whose medical facilities
had closed in recent weeks,” said Dr Choruma.
“The injection of funds will enable the restoration of
operations at the embattled medical insurance group through, among other
support, the clearance of salary arrears for PSMI staff.
“Also contained in the bail-out package is support towards
the clearing of third-party arrears, which had suffocated operations at the
medical aid society.”
Dr Choruma said Government remains committed to ensure that
its workers access health care as part of its non-monetary benefits extended to
its workers.
“This is a clear demonstration of Government’s commitment
to the provision of access to health care for public servants, who make up 90
percent of PSMAS clients.”
This development is expected to enable the re-opening of
PSMI health care facilities across the country and restore operational
viability.,” she said.
“Civil servants who subscribe to PSMAS are expected to be
able to access healthcare services from the society’s clinics timeously. This
bail-out package is part of broader support by Government which began since
challenges started at the organisation earlier in the year and is expected to
continue until full normalcy is restored.”
She said a forensic audit directed by the Government, as
the employer, was still ongoing and its findings will inform further governance
issues to be taken.
Management at PSMAS has been implicated in financial
impropriety, a development that has seen some of them being arrested and
arraigned before courts of law.
The board of PSMAS has since been dissolved in July this
year at the height of financial malfeasant allegations being levelled against
the society. Herald
