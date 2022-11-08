PASTOR BEATS UP UZ STUDENT OVER US$5

A TRIUMPHANT International Ministries pastor stands accused of bashing a University of Zimbabwe student over a US$5 debt.

Pastor Tichaona Gurupira and his brother, Leonard, were reported to the police for allegedly bashing Blessing Nyakabau.

Nyakabau reported the alleged assault at Mbare Police Station under RRB 5329335.

Nyakabau said he was teaching Gurupira lessons in International English for US$20 per fortnight.

“He then suddenly said he was no longer interested in proceeding with the lessons and asked that I return 50 percent of the money he had paid.

“l told him to send his children to collect.

“He then came to our homestead at around 10am last Friday, but I told him to send his children later because I had used the money.

“But, he refused and started to insult me. I asked him if l had stolen money from him and then he started beating me up,” Nyakabau said.

He said Gurupira’s brother joined in the attack on him. “I later reported the case at Mbare Police Station. He injured my eye and I want him arrested. I never thought he was capable of doing such a thing considering that he is a pastor.” H Metro