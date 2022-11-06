OBERT MPOFU SCALES BOOTLICKING HEIGHTS

ZANU PF’s secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has taken bootlicking to another level by penning an open letter praising President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his recent reappointment as party leader.

Mnangagwa announced appointments of the politburo and central committee members at the recently held congress.

He reappointed national political commissar Mike Bimha; secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa and secretary for security Lovemore Matuke.

He also announced two other leaders of the main wing, heads of the women’s league, Mabel Chinomona and war veterans league, Douglas Mahiya.

Writing in a State-controlled weekly, Mpofu praised Mnangagwa for re-appointmenting him to the politburo. He also congratulated Mnangagwa for being confirmed the presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

“Congratulations to my boss, the freshly re-appointed first secretary and president of the ruling Zanu PF, his Excellency President Mnangagwa. The people saw him as worthy and his credentials resold him to lead our revolutionary party.”

“In the short stint in his tenure. Zimbabwe has witnessed monumental economic revival, infrastructural development, industrial retooling, and extractive sector value addition. I am particularly grateful that his Excellency appointed me to be Zanu PF’s secretary for administration once more. This is an opportunity for my office to continue enhancing the professionalism of the party. This is yet another chance to ensure that Zanu PF will strengthen its mass line approach,” Mpofu wrote.

“With all systems set for the 2023 election as I write this piece, I can assure you that definitely we will not get less than 65% of the vote in the coming plebiscite. We also owe each Zimbabwean a corrupt-free policy and delivery culture. President Mnangagwa has given us a clear template of how a party should be modernised for the betterment of national interest and vision. The secretariat at the citadel of power (Zanu PF headquarters) has no option but to work exteremely hard to ensure that the party is set for success and longevity.”

Mnangagwa is expected to announce a full politburo soon from the newly-elected central committee members.

Mpofu is not new to bootlicking, a few years ago he was in the news for signing off his letters to the late former President Robert Mugabe as “the obedient son”. Newsday