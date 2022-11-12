NO MEANINGFUL INVESTIGATION INTO BOMBING : ED CHALLENGER

A Zanu PF activist who is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy as the ruling party leader says there has been no “meaningful investigation” after his home was petrol-bombed last month.
Unknown people petrol-bombed Sybeth Musengezi’s home last
month, destroying a vehicle and property worth thousands of dollars.
The Zanu PF activist has been quick to lay the blame on
ruling party activists, and says this was an attempt to intimidate him to drop
his court challenge.
His house was petrol-bombed ahead of a High Court sitting
on his court challenge that month.
He had also filed another court challenge to block
Mnangagwa from presiding over Zanu PF’s recent elective congress.
Musengezi told The Standard on Thursday that he was
frustrated over lack of progress into the petrol-bombing case.
“I have not received any meaningful feedback from the
police with regards to investigations,” Musengezi said in an interview.
“I gave them a list of my suspect's but the last time I
checked they had not interviewed a single one of them despite having knowledge
of their business addresses which are Zanu PF offices.
“The Officer-in-Charge of the Law and Order Anti-Terrorism
unit said they only called the suspects three weeks ago and they promised to
come when it’s convenient to them, but I can confirm that all the suspects are
in Zanu PF leadership structures.”
Last week, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary
for elections Ian Makone said police have allegedly been captured as he
protested the failure by the law enforcement agency to institute arrests on
complaints lodged by the party against Zanu PF members accused of various
crimes.
A Zanu PF member Abton Mashanyanyika who threatened CCC
leader Nelson Chamisa with death has never been arrested.
Just last month, the CCC reported Zanu PF activists for
unleashing an orgy of violence in Matobo and Insiza, Matabeleland South ahead
of local government by-elections but there were no arrests.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
police were ‘handling’ all cases including the bombing incident.
In his court application, Musengezi argued that the Central
Committee meeting held on November 19, 2017 that resolved to remove the late
President Robert Mugabe was illegal, and unconstitutional.
Mugabe also resigned as Zimbabwe president after he was
threatened with impeachment.
In August, Musengezi said some documents related to his
case have been sneaked into the court record.
Musengezi says he has been denied access to the same
documents raising fears of underhand dealings to collapse his case.
Zanu PF has dismissed Musengezi’s application as a
non-event, arguing that he is not a legitimate member of the party.
Musengezi has produced evidence that he is a card-carrying
member of Zanu PF. Standard
