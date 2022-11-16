NO GOLD DEPOSITS AT HRE MUSEUM : GOVT

Rumours of gold deposits around the construction site of the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare, are fake news, with the works now at 12 percent.
The construction work had left some speculating that there
were gold deposits at the site.
Speaking during a media tour, Deputy Minister of
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza said it was
untrue that there were gold deposits at the site.
“There was this misinformation about what is happening
here, with some suggesting that we are not building the museum of liberation
but are actually digging gold,” he said. “That is not true.
“There is no gold here, but what is happening is that there
is a complex which is one of the major complexes in Harare. You have seen that
it is a hive of activity today.”
The giant museum site with the foundations dug and work in
progress did look vaguely like a mining site in its earlier stages because of
the sheer work that requires the digging up of earth for the foundation, thus
triggering the rumour machine.
But Deputy Minister Paradza challenged journalists to
disseminate correct information so that the people become aware of what is
happening.
“We are just doing serious business as the Second
Republic,” he said. “You have seen that it is hive of activity today and also
what is happening here dovetails with our new cyber city.”
Institute of African Knowledge (Instak) chief executive
officer, Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi said: “There is no gold here, but the ‘gold’
is the heritage that we are putting together and the construction is happening
everywhere.”
He described the construction of the liberation museum as
one of the fastest moving major projects of the Second Republic.
“The museum itself has reached 12 percent threshold as of
yesterday and as you may recall His Excellency was here on 21 December last
year where he laid the foundation,” he said. “Since then, we hit the ground
running.
“We are not stopping and it is also one of the few places
where we are operating 18 hours a day and there will be no industrial recess.”
The recreation manager of Instak, Mrs Diana Sitotombe, said
the construction was being done in phases and the liberation mall will soon be
open to Fifa World Cup 2022 viewers.
“Temporarily we are going to use it for World Cup viewing
so that people can gather and drink as a group or individuals whilst watching
World Cup matches,” she said.
Construction of the Museum of African Liberation started in
July along with construction of the Liberation Mall.
The construction is progressing well and it will house a
modern shopping mall with outlets for reputable firms.
The complex will accommodate a host of facilities including
a five-star hotel, amusement park, recreational park, animal park and
presidential upmarket villas.
