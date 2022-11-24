NIGERIAN ARRESTED IN KUWADZANA WITHOUT A PASSPORT

A NIGERIAN man has been hauled to court for staying in Zimbabwe without a valid permit and unlawful drug possession.

Obinna Augustine Iloka, (34) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

The court heard that Iloka, who resides in Kuwadzana, doesn’t even have a passport.

According to the State, Iloka entered the country through an unknown port, on an unknown date, without presenting himself to immigration authorities.

On November 17, a police crack team received a tip-off that he was living illegally in the country.

Police went to Iloka’s house and asked to produce a permit authorising him to be in the country.

He failed and was arrested.

Police also recovered two grams of marijuana from him.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State. H Metro