MYSTERY OVER MANDEBVU MURDER

MYSTERY surrounds the death of Zimbabwean music promoter Ishmael “Mandebvu” Nkata in Cape Town on Friday night.
He died in a hail of bullets and his friends have been
battling to find out why he was targeted in the assassination.
Mandebvu operated a joint called “The Gardens” in Cape Town
where he occasionally asked Zimbabwean artistes to perform.
The joint was closed after someone was shot within the
premises, but was reopened recently.
A number of conspiracy theories have emerged.
One of the stories, doing the rounds among his circle of
friends, is that Mandebvu had been warned, after the death of one of their
colleagues, he was likely to be shot within two months.
However, two months passed without any incident.
“The other story is that someone, who was in need of some
money, borrowed from Mandebvu and was asked to cede his car registration book
as a guarantee,” said a source.
“Later, the same person came back saying while he hadn’t
found the money to pay back the debt, he wanted his car registration book back.
“This created some tension and there is a feeling that it
led to the horror we saw on Friday night.”
Cape Town is also the theatre for some of the most powerful
drug lords in Africa and shootouts are very common.
It was ranked in 10th place by Statista in its ranking of
the most dangerous cities in the world in 2022, by murder rate per 100 000
inhabitants.
Only nine other cities – five in Mexico, two in Brazil and
two in Venezuela were deemed more dangerous than Cape Town.
Tijuana in Mexico, which is the headquarters of some of the
biggest drug lords in the world, tops the list. H Metro
