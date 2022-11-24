MY LIFE, MY RULES : BEV ON STREET FIGHT

RAUNCHY dancer, Beverly “Bev” Sibanda, picked up a street fight in Kwekwe after being provoked by a man.
In a video circulating on social media, the Sexy Angels’
boss reacted angrily to what the unidentified man seemingly said, and pushed
and shoved him as they exchanged nasty words.
“Wandidenherei, wandidenherei iwewe,” Bev can be heard
shouting at the man.
She then pushed the man violently.
“Dzoka iwewe, dzoka uone,” she seethed, as onlookers
gathered.
Contacted for comment, Bev said she was not a celebrity and
people wouldn’t want to know about her.
“I am not a celebrity, ndirikuda kuti vanzwisise.
“My life, my rules,” she said.
Of late, Bev has turned to selling skin products, which
perhaps prompted some people to comment about her change in complexion.
“Ko Bev atova murungu so.
“Bev should understand her status and ignore haters,” one
onlooker could be heard saying. H Metro
