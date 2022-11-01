MWONZORA COUNCILLOR ELECTED DEP MAYOR AS CHAMISA COUNCILLORS ARE KICKED OUT

A Douglas Mwonzora loyalist has landed the deputy mayor’s post in Gweru after two CCC councilors were ejected out of a meeting where elections were conducted for alleged improper dressing.

Ward 9 Councillor Edson Kurebgaseka was elected during a special council meeting held last Tuesday to replace the recently recalled deputy mayor Cleopas Shiri.

Shiri was recalled by MDC T leader, Mwonzora together with two other Gweru councilors, Martin Chivhoko and John Manyundwa for supporting CCC president Nelson Chamisa.

Kurebgaseka polled 8 votes against his CCC rival and Ward 12 Councillor Jefta Zvidzai who managed to poll 4 votes.

Two councilors, former Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe and Ward 6 Councillor Godfrey Giwa were forced out of the meeting on allegations that they were wearing round collar t-shirts.

Ironically, there were MDC-T councilors in the meeting who were putting on sandals who were left in the meeting.

Kurebgaseka is expected to hold the deputy mayoral post until the 2023 plebiscite. The recalled councilors will be replaced in a by-election to be held on Saturday December 3, 2023. Masvingo Mirror