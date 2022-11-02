MPs IN NEAR FIST FIGHT OVER MINISTER LIES REMARK

THERE was chaos in Parliament yesterday with legislators almost exchanging blows after Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe claimed that reports of political violence were “lies”.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Innocent Gonese asked Kazembe to explain measures his ministry was taking to curb increasing acts of political violence.

Gonese cited the orgy of violence against Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters perpetrated by suspected Zanu PF activists in the run-up to the October local government by-elections in Insiza and Matobo, Matabeleland South.

Bulawayo Proportional Representation MP Jasmine Toffa (CCC) was hospitalised after being beaten up by suspected ruling party supporters.

In response Kazembe said: “The President is on record denouncing political violence. As such the police and I have said that nobody is above the law. The police do not act on social media and drama.”

Kazembe’s statement caused an angry uproar from CCC MPs who exchanged harsh words with the minister led by party secretary-general Charlton Hwende.

They invited Toffa, whose hand was in a sling, to stand up.

“Social media drama? Honourable Toffa is in the House, she was battered, look at her and she is a woman!” one MP shouted.

But Kazembe laughed at the opposition MPs who were demanding answers.

The volatile situation was diffused by Speaker of National Assembly Jacob Mudenda who said Kazembe should issue a ministerial statement on political violence.

“The minister has agreed to bring a detailed ministerial statement explaining everything,” Mudenda said.

Another MP later told NewsDay that it was ironic that Kazembe should claim that the police do not act on social media reports when the State relied on a video posted on social media to build a case against opposition MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole for alleged incitement to violence. Newsday