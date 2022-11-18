MODEL VICIOUSLY ATTACKED

A MODEL was viciously assaulted by her tenant after being accused of stealing money and goods in Waterfalls.
Whitney Masike, 23, was assaulted by Lloyd Gambe, 24, and
Lea Ruchucha, who accused the model of stealing shoes and US$160.
Masike sustained head injuries, a swollen face and lost
several teeth, while her braids were also plucked out during the savage attack.
Masike was admitted at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
Gambe and Ruchacha
were arrested under RRB 5330856 and appeared at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court.
Masike denied stealing any money or shoes and said she was
convinced the couple was paid to attack her by some of her relatives.
“I am now living in fear following the attack because my
tenants confronted and attacked me over false accusations,” said Masike.
“They left me unconscious, but it’s not about money and
shoes.
“I strongly suspect that they were paid to kill me.”
She suspects that some of her relatives are behind her
brutal attack.
There is a wrangle between me and some relatives over my
mother’s house since I was the one left in custody of it.
“The case was attended to by police and they were taken to
court and released.
“Upon my discharge from hospital, I was informed that the
dockets can’t be found and I do not know how the two were released.
“They have since found alternative accommodation and I am
still going for eye assessment,” said Masike. H Metro
