MODEL VICIOUSLY ATTACKED

A MODEL was viciously assaulted by her tenant after being accused of stealing money and goods in Waterfalls.

Whitney Masike, 23, was assaulted by Lloyd Gambe, 24, and Lea Ruchucha, who accused the model of stealing shoes and US$160.

Masike sustained head injuries, a swollen face and lost several teeth, while her braids were also plucked out during the savage attack.

Masike was admitted at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Gambe and Ruchacha were arrested under RRB 5330856 and appeared at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court.

Masike denied stealing any money or shoes and said she was convinced the couple was paid to attack her by some of her relatives.

“I am now living in fear following the attack because my tenants confronted and attacked me over false accusations,” said Masike.

“They left me unconscious, but it’s not about money and shoes.

“I strongly suspect that they were paid to kill me.”

She suspects that some of her relatives are behind her brutal attack.

There is a wrangle between me and some relatives over my mother’s house since I was the one left in custody of it.

“The case was attended to by police and they were taken to court and released.

“Upon my discharge from hospital, I was informed that the dockets can’t be found and I do not know how the two were released.

“They have since found alternative accommodation and I am still going for eye assessment,” said Masike. H Metro