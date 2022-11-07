MAN STEALS T SHIRT AT GUN POINT

THE long arm of the law has finally caught up with a 44-year-old man from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo who has been on the run after he allegedly robbed a woman of a t-shirt at gunpoint in 2020.

Dingani Mpofu appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira facing a charge of armed robbery.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to 18 November 2022.

Allegations against Mpofu are that on 7 October 2020 and at around 11 am in Makokoba suburb, Vanessa Nyathi’s daughter was in her room when she overheard some noise outside where someone was shouting “I will shoot you”.

Out of curiosity, Nyathi’s daughter peeped through the main door and saw Mpofu running towards their house.

When she saw Mpofu she tried locking the door but she failed to do so as Mpofu, who was already at the entrance, overpowered her and entered the house.

Mpofu then force-marched the girl while pointing a pistol at her and led her to the sitting room where her mother was sitting on a sofa.

He then ordered them to remain quiet while in the room.

Mpofu, who alleged that there were people who wanted to kill him, hid behind Nyathi’s sofa.

After two hours, when it had now quietened outside, Mpofu then ordered Nyathi to give him some clothes to put on but she refused.

He went on to take a t-shirt that belonged to Nyathi’s husband and put it on. It is reported that in the process he left his jacket behind.

Nyathi and her daughter then reported the matter to the police.

The police received information about Mpofu’s whereabouts on 31 October 2022 and they arrested him.

On 3 November 2022, Nyathi and her daughter came and positively identified Mpofu during an identification parade.

The value of the stolen t-shirt was US$5 and it was not recovered. Chronicle