MAN STEALS FROM LOVER, DENIED BAIL

A Chitungwiza man has appeared in court for allegedly stealing his lover’s property worth US$800 while they were moving houses.

Joshua Gwasira (42) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Rumbidzai Kabasa last week facing theft charges.

Gwasira was denied bail. The matter will be back in court on Thursday for routine remand.

Prosecuting, Mr Passmore Rulenzo told the court that on October 1, Gwasira allegedly lied to Oripah Mutowa that he wanted to marry her. He convinced her to move and stay with him at a new place in Waterfalls, Harare as husband and wife and she agreed.

Gwasira then hired a truck to shift Mutowa’s property to Waterfalls. Along the way, he stopped the vehicle and gave Mutowa some money to buy food before they got home.

She left Gwasira in the truck with all her property and to her shock when she returned to the spot where the vehicle was parked, her boyfriend and the tuck were nowhere to be found.

Mutowa tried to call him but his number was unreachable.

Some of the stolen property included a double bed, kitchen unit, a four-plate stove, laptop and that was stashed in some of the property US$100 cash.

She reported the matter to the police and Gwasira was later arrested on October 27 the property was recovered. Herald