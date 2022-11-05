MAN STABBED TO DEATH AT NIGHTCLUB

“The victim was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, where
he was pronounced dead on admission. Anyone with information to report at any
nearest Police station,” police said in a social media post on Friday.
Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo have arrested two suspects in
connection with theft of property worth US$102 000. In a post on social media,
the ZRP on Friday said that police in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested
Mpofu Dingani (44) and Thabisani Ndlovu (43) for armed robbery cases committed
in Bulawayo between June 2019 and October 2020.
“So far, the suspects are linked to four armed robbery
cases, including the one they pounced at a company at Corner Bon-Accord and
Steel Works Roads, Bulawayo, where they stole a grinding meal, various car
parts, and property worth US$102 000,” police said. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment