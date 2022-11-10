MAN CLEARED OF DRUGGING, RAPING COUSIN

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo who was facing charges of allegedly drugging and raping his 16-year-old cousin was acquitted of the charges.

The accused whose name is being withheld to protect the alleged victim was acquitted of the charge by Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga.

He was acquitted after a full trial.

The court heard that on 21 September 2022 and around 9pm, the alleged victim went to sleep in her bedroom with her clothes on.

While she was sleeping, she reportedly heard the door of the refrigerator being opened and she noticed that it was her cousin who had come to drink water.

It was alleged that the juvenile then heard her cousin spraying an unknown substance in her bedroom and she fell unconscious.

The next day, she woke up naked and feeling some pain on her privates an indication that her cousin had slept with her while she was unconscious.

The cousin was still in her bedroom and reportedly apologised to her but she did not respond.

The accused through his lawyer Tinashe Dzipe submitted that the police did not recover anything that had any link to the sprayed chemical.

Dzipe argued that a doctor who was testifying in the case said if a drug was sprayed in a room with two people they were both likely to be unconscious and the person spraying the substance was more likely to be affected. B Metro