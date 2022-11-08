MAN BEATS TEEN WIFE TO DEATH

A GWANDA man beat his 15-year-old “wife” to death after accusing her of infidelity following an all-night party.

The teenager had been staying with her lover, Thandazani Ncube (31) since February at his parent’s homestead in Singukwe Village.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He said Ncube severely assaulted the minor with a log and then carried her to bed where she was found dead on the following morning.

“The accused returned home from a beer binge and found his juvenile wife at a traditional dance ceremony in Singukwe Village and also joined the party. He then took his wife home at midnight and started assaulting her on the way accusing her of seeing another man at the ceremony,” he said.

“After realising that she could no longer walk because of the injuries sustained from the assault, the accused took a wheelbarrow from his home which he used to ferry the now deceased home,” he said.

On the following morning Ncube’s mother discovered that the teenager had died and alerted neighbours, leading to Ncube’s arrest. Chronicle