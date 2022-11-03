MAI TT RAGES OVER US$250K LAWSUIT

COMEDIENNE Felistas “Mai TT” Murata has been slapped with a US$250 000 defamation lawsuit by her ex-husband, Tinashe Maphosa.

Mai TT and Maphosa entered into a civil marriage on November 28, 2021, in New Jersey, USA, when she had visited her then boyfriend, only identified as Shephard.

The pair’s marriage collapsed after six months and there has been drama between the couple, following their extravagant wedding, in April.

In High Court papers, filed under case number HC7357/22, Tinashe is claiming US$250 000 from Mai TT.

The damages arise from a statement made by Mai TT on her social media platforms, particularly Facebook, where she claimed Maphosa was a serial liar, abusive, rapist and criminal who used her name to borrow money.

According to the court papers, the article insinuated that Maphosa was a criminal, who had perfected the art of planning his moves before manipulating his victims.

Maphosa said this was not true and the words were intended to injure his reputation

However, Mai TT did not receive the summons well, and she took to social media to bash Maphosa.

She claimed her ex-husband does not have the right to sue her as he is the one who wronged her and stole from her.

“He wants to silence me through the courts, but I will not be silenced,” she said.

“I will let the whole world know that Tinashe is a criminal.

“I was healing, I stopped talking about him, he stole from me and the whole world laughed at me and now he is back to finish me off with a lawsuit.

“He stole from me, ran away and now he is serving me summons because I told the world that he stole from me.

“He should stop sending me lawyers and just give me what he owes me.”

Mai TT claimed she was paying back money which Maphosa allegedly stole.

“I have worked very hard for my name and money, now this man wants to take everything that I have ever worked for.”

Mai TT said she regrets the day she let Maphosa into her life as he has brought only hell.

“2022 has been my worst year so far.

“As I look at my life, I see only darkness because of one person.

“God sent the devil himself into my life and I regret meeting Tinashe.

“I just want to rest in peace. I can’t believe this is happening to me, God has failed me this time.” H Metro