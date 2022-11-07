MAGAYA'S WIFE WEEPS



PROPHET Walter Magaya’s wife, Tendai, choked and wept on Friday as her husband narrated his 19-year missionary journey.

Thousands of people from across the country, and international visitors, attended the 10th anniversary of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries.

“If it was not my wife’s maturity and good heart, I would not be where I am today,” said Magaya.

“My wife has a good heart, she is spiritually mature to fight challenges that could have consumed me.

“She is the pillar of my strength, hope and source of power to soldier on in battles that I faced for the past 15 years with her.

“Today I am celebrating 10 years of PHD Ministries and I owe her so much for this journey.

“I love you Mai Magaya.”

Prophet Magaya also launched a book he penned titled ‘Proceeding in Pain’.

The Magayas cut a huge anniversary cake and shared it with their visitors from China, UK, Botswana, Mozambique, Kenya, Eswatini, Malawi, South Africa and Zambia.

Church leaders, government officials and captains of industry attended the event. H Metro