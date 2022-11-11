MADZIBABA : WE ARE BLESSED BY GOD

Over the years, members of the various Apostolic sects (Vapostori) have been looked down upon by many as uneducated and poverty-stricken.
This notion is reinforced by the fact that most madzibaba
and madzimai (Apostolic sect followers) are known for being entrepreneurial as
most prefer to work for themselves and run small businesses for survival.
The Vapostori are also known for their humble lifestyles
and practices which see them worshipping in open spaces with no shed as well as
not wearing shoes when going to church.
However, one Apostolic leader from Chitungwiza Owen
Chingondi who is popularly known as Madzibaba Owen, last Sunday showed the
world that the religion is not only for the poverty-stricken as perceived by
many.
The 37-year-old Madzibaba, who leads the Johanne Masowe
Echishanu’s Velvet branch, stunned many, when he arrived for a church service
at his Chitungwiza shrine in a helicopter.
This has attracted a lot of attention and has stirred
debate especially on social media, with even some high-profile naysayers
rushing to research and speculate on the ownership of the helicopter.
The Saturday Herald caught up with the trending Apostolic
leader at his shrine that is located near Makoni Shopping Centre in
Chitungwiza.
“I was born in Highfield on 12 December 1984. I am a father
of four children, including twins,” he said.
“I grew up in Highfield and went to Tsungai Primary School
and then attended Mukai High for my secondary education. I am known for being
prayerful since my childhood and I have never smoked or taken alcohol.”
Madzibaba Owen went on to reveal that he runs a fleet of
buses and also owns several retail shops which affords him a decent lifestyle.
Questioned on the ownership of the helicopter which brought
him to last Sunday’s church service, he could neither deny nor confirm if he
owns the plane as he refused to dwell much on the ownership issue.
“Yes, the helicopter was here last Sunday and I am the one
who came with it, but people should be content with seeing me with it as they
will continue seeing me with it even in the coming years.
“People should not be surprised if they see the same
helicopter with other people as it will be at work, hired by other people who
are also free to have photos taken on it because that is its job,” said
Madzibaba Owen.
He added that the reason for bringing the helicopter to the
shrine was not for purposes of showing off.
“The reason for its coming here was that as Mapostori, we
believe that our belongings need to be brought to the holy ground so that they
are blessed by the Holy Spirit, that is why you find that we also bring our buses
and cars to the shrine,” he said.
Madzibaba Owen’s shrine is also known for having top of the
range vehicles such as Hummers, Fortuners and top of the range Mercedes Benz
parked almost on a daily basis.
Those big cars are owned by our church members who have
been blessed by God. Most of our church members did not come to our church
already owning those cars, but acquired them after being blessed with fortunes
by the Holy Spirit,” he said.
Madzibaba Owen reiterated his call that people should not
look down upon Mapostori as they have equal capabilities just like any other
person.
“We need to respect every religion and people from other
religions should not look down on us as people who are poor and dull. Many
Vapostori are very successful in life just like any other people.”
The Apostolic sect leader, who is also the Harare Province
chair for Vapostori4ED said that his biggest message to the nation was that of
unity.
“My message to the nation is that we should pray for our
country so that we prosper in everything that we do. Even as we approach next
year’s elections, we should pray and as part of the leadership for
Vapostori4ED, we promise to mobilise a lot of votes for President Mnangagwa so
that he romps to victory,” said Madzibaba Owen. Herald
