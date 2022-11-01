MACHEKE PARENTS RAPE BIOLOGICAL CHILDREN

A MACHEKE couple was yesterday arraigned before Marondera magistrate Ignatius Mhene facing charges of raping their biological children.

According to court papers, the father (41) raped his nine-year-old daughter while the mother sexually abused her 11-year-old son. The trial of the couple begins today.

According to court papers, the mother sexually abused her son sometime in January 2012 in Macheke.

In January this year at the same farm, her husband raped his daughter.

He was caught in the act by the wife and they connived to keep the matter under wraps. The sexual assaults came to light when the siblings were caught having sex by their uncle.

Upon being quizzed, they implicated their parents, leading to their arrest. Newsday