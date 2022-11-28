LEVELS FACES RAPE CHARGE

Songbird Ashley ‘Shashl’ Moyo has described former lover Rodger ‘Levels’ Kadzimwe as a violent man, ‘sex predator’ and an insensitive human being.
Levels has torched a storm after his nudes and sex tape
with Shashl leaked over the weekend.
In his defence, he claimed his cellphone was stolen and
hacked.
However, social media users could not buy his narrative as
they were convinced he deliberately leaked the nudes.
The sexually explicit content has also exposed Shashl.
She bared her soul, exclusively to H-Metro, while sobbing.
“He forced me into the situation. He would force me to
sleep with him when I didn’t want to.
“It started on social media when people were saying Levels
and Shashl are dating, yet we were not.
“He is actually the one who posted that story. Later on, he
started to corner me to sleep with him.
“I refused on several occasions before he threatened me
that he would not record my music,” she said.
“Levels then moved to the next level where he forced me to
actualise the relationship, of which I didn’t want. I refused to actualise the
relationship.”
Shashl said she was cornered into this mess.
“I was cornered, I was between a rock and a hard place. He kept threatening me
over releasing some nudes. He then released a picture of us kissing, in which
he warned me that he was showing that he can do more than that.”
She said Levels lied that his phone was stolen. “It was a
lie that I stole his phone, how can I steal his phone? If I had stolen it, why
was he calling?
“He released his nudes to act as if someone was dropping
them, he then later released a sex tape,” said Shashl.
She has since pressed cyber charges at Borrowdale Police
Station.
“I am pressing charges against him. He boasts that nothing
can be done against him.
“I did not know how to say it but I was in trouble as he
was blackmailing me.
“He is bragging that he is untouchable. He is violent, he
forced me into sex, it was actually more like rape.
“I was left with no option but to report the matter to the
police so that the truth would be known,” she added. H Metro
