KIDS RAPE SPARKS ANGER

PRESSURE groups have exploded in anger and condemned all forms of abuse of children following the arrest of a Macheke couple accused of raping their OWN children.

The couple appeared before Marondera magistrate, Ignatius Mhene, facing charges of raping their biological children.

The matter came to light when the two minors were caught simulating a sexual act by their uncle, whom they had visited in Mutoko.

It is the State’s case that the children’s mother allegedly found her 41-year-old husband raping their eight-year-old daughter in their bedroom.

However, she did not report the matter.

The mother went on to rape her 11-year-old son, with one of the incidents allegedly happening last year, when she reportedly lured the child into her matrimonial bedroom.

Reacting to this SHOCKING story yesterday, a number of pressure groups urged Zimbabweans to desist from abusing children.

Rev Nyanhete, of the Zimbabwe Network for Children Welfare, said it is was barbaric and shameful act that should be condemned.

“We condemn that kind of barbaric act. It’s painful that we have such people who are so ruthless to their children to such an extent.

“I think those parents are not suitable parents.

“The Government should deny them the right to keep on living with their children,” he said.

Rodrey Mutombo said law enforcement agencies, and other State institutions, should take action to protect the children.

“As Women Excel Trust, we challenge law enforcement agencies and other State institutions to take urgent action to protect children from abuse.

“We will be happy if justice will be served, not only in this case at hand, but in every case where children’s rights are being infringed,” he said.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana’s Ekeria Chifamaba said this case was a sad reality of the plight of many children in this country.

“Sadly, perpetrators in this case are parents who are supposed to provide safety nets for their children,” said Chifamaba.

“It’s disheartening to imagine the trauma of being sexually exploited by the most trusted people in your life, who are supposed to be your shield, and strength.

“We need to intensify awareness campaigns about child protection.

“Let the message be heard and shared in churches, communities, schools, and on various social media platforms.”

Chifamaba added: “Our judiciary has to be harsh on parents who fail in fulfilling their rights and responsibility towards their children.

“Let the policies enacted be fully implemented.

“The accused couple should be given a harsh sentence to deter would-be offenders from committing similar offences.” H Metro