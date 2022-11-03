KIDS RAPE SPARKS ANGER

PRESSURE groups have exploded in anger and condemned all forms of abuse of children following the arrest of a Macheke couple accused of raping their OWN children.
The couple appeared before Marondera magistrate, Ignatius
Mhene, facing charges of raping their biological children.
The matter came to light when the two minors were caught
simulating a sexual act by their uncle, whom they had visited in Mutoko.
It is the State’s case that the children’s mother allegedly
found her 41-year-old husband raping their eight-year-old daughter in their
bedroom.
However, she did not report the matter.
The mother went on to rape her 11-year-old son, with one of
the incidents allegedly happening last year, when she reportedly lured the
child into her matrimonial bedroom.
Reacting to this SHOCKING story yesterday, a number of
pressure groups urged Zimbabweans to desist from abusing children.
Rev Nyanhete, of the Zimbabwe Network for Children Welfare,
said it is was barbaric and shameful act that should be condemned.
“We condemn that kind of barbaric act. It’s painful that we
have such people who are so ruthless to their children to such an extent.
“I think those parents are not suitable parents.
“The Government should deny them the right to keep on
living with their children,” he said.
Rodrey Mutombo said law enforcement agencies, and other
State institutions, should take action to protect the children.
“As Women Excel Trust, we challenge law enforcement
agencies and other State institutions to take urgent action to protect children
from abuse.
“We will be happy if justice will be served, not only in
this case at hand, but in every case where children’s rights are being
infringed,” he said.
Shamwari Yemwanasikana’s Ekeria Chifamaba said this case
was a sad reality of the plight of many children in this country.
“Sadly, perpetrators in this case are parents who are
supposed to provide safety nets for their children,” said Chifamaba.
“It’s disheartening to imagine the trauma of being sexually
exploited by the most trusted people in your life, who are supposed to be your
shield, and strength.
“We need to intensify awareness campaigns about child
protection.
“Let the message be heard and shared in churches,
communities, schools, and on various social media platforms.”
Chifamaba added: “Our judiciary has to be harsh on parents
who fail in fulfilling their rights and responsibility towards their children.
“Let the policies enacted be fully implemented.
“The accused couple should be given a harsh sentence to
deter would-be offenders from committing similar offences.” H Metro
