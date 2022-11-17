JOBLESS MAN SEEKS MAINTENANCE FROM WIFE

A HARARE man has taken his wife to court claiming spousal maintenance.

Moses Mashingaidze claimed $30 000 from his wife, Stella Mashingaidze.

“I want $30 000 maintenance for myself since our divorce case is still pending in the High Court.

“I’m not formally employed, and I am not staying at home because every time I go there, she reports me to the police.

“I want maintenance and access to my house,” he said.

In response, Stella said she was offering him nothing because the divorce papers say there is no maintenance for a spouse.

“I have applied for child maintenance because I earn $36 000 and I am doing everything for our children on my own.

“I am taking care of myself and my children, and I will not take care of an adult,” she said.

During the same hearing, Moses told the court that he was being forced to claim maintenance since Stella is delaying in finalising the divorce.

“She is delaying to finalise the case at the High Court, and that is why I am here.

“It’s almost two years now.

“Once the case is finalised, I will cancel the maintenance. “She is occupying two houses now and I am not getting anything from those houses,” he added.

Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini dismissed the case for lack of merit.

Stella asked someone outside the courtroom to accompany her because she was afraid that Moses would physically assault her.