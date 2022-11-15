JOB SIKHALA TRIAL STARTS



The trial of CCC members Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole opens today at Harare Magistrates Court on charges of inciting public violence in the Nyatsime area in Chitungwiza after the death of Ms Moreblessing Ali by her former boyfriend.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they initially appeared in court in June this year soon after the violence that left buildings damaged across Nyatsime.

Sikhala and Sithole are alleged to have posted videos and then hired lorries to ferry people to Nyatsime, following the death of Ms Ali, whom they claimed to be one of their opposition party supporters.

The two started off their legal battles by challenging their prosecution at Harare Magistrates Court, arguing that the alleged offence was not committed in Harare, but Chitungwiza.





They also argued that they were not supposed to be prosecuted in a special court, but were supposed to have been taken to any other court in Mashonaland East.

The court ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear their case.

Sikhala and Sithole then mounted several bail applications, both at the magistrates court and the High Court, which were all unsuccessful until last week when Sithole was granted $300 000 bail after the magistrate found that changed circumstances did apply.

According to the State, 20 families were left homeless in the violence, with 13 shops, six tuck-shops and vehicles severely damaged after CCC supporters ran amok, indiscriminately attacking residents of Nyatsime.

A gazebo at the shopping centre was also allegedly torched.





Other CCC members are appearing in court in a separate trial on charges of participating in the violence.

They are: Precious Jeche, Misheck Guzha, Odias Makoma, Chauya Shopa, Zex Makoni, Roan Tsoka, Zephania Chinembiri, Shepherd Bulakasi, Tatenda Pindahama, Enock Tsoka, Emmanuel Muradzikwa, Robert Madzokere and Clever Sibanda. Herald