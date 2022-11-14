INMATE BOLTS FROM KAROI PRISON

A housebreaker recently jailed for 35-months after two counts of unlawful entry and theft escaped from jail in Karoi on Saturday.
Police have now launched a manhunt for Gift Kavande (25),
with national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi asking
anyone who can help police track him down to contact any police station.
The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recently
said 116 inmates, 64 last year and 52 this year, escaped from jail between
January last year and October this year, although police have so far arrested
40 of these.
Most of the fugitives were B class prisoners, who were
allowed to be outside for work duties while serving their terms at
medium-security prisons.
ZPCS national public relations officer, Chief
Superintendent Meya Khanyezi, said Harare Central and Chikurubi Farm prisons
had high incidences of prison escapes.
“Harare Central and Chikurubi Farm prisons have a high
incidence of escapes since these stations have more B class inmates, who go out
of prison to work,” she said
Most fugitives, she said, sneaked away after asking for
permission to answer the call of nature.
“Some A class inmates also abscond since they will no
longer be under escort of a prison officer, given that they are of less risk
and would have exhibited good behaviour,” said Chief Supt Khanyezi.
ZPCS is installing closed-circuit television systems at maximum
prisons, arming its officers and reinforcing the canine section to avert future
prison breaks.
In March, a convicted armed robber was recaptured by police
after escaping from Harare Central Prison. He spent four months on the run.
Richard Sasumba (40) was subsequently charged with
attempting to escape from lawful custody. Herald
