I REGRET STEALING MY EMPLOYER'S US$23K : MAID

A maid from Entumbane suburb who is being held at Mlondolozi female prison after conviction for theft is regretting her actions, blaming herself for not setting a good example to her children and grandchildren.
Senzeni Ngwenya (62) was sentenced to five years
imprisonment for stealing US$23 000 from her employer in 2021.
During an interview at Mlondolozi, the inmate said she
worked at the place for a very long time, and her master developed trust in
her. Her employer could tell her everything as she was viewed as part of the
family and a mother to the family.
“I had been working as a maid at this house for a very long
time and my boss and his wife ended up trusting me such that they could tell me
more about their family and plans. They took me as their mother and advisor,”
said Ngwenya.
Ngwenya said she never thought her mischievous actions
could destroy the good relations with her master and family. She was never
ill-treated by her employer and was paid well on time.
“I do not even know what got into me on this day that led
me to act in such a manner. I can’t even complain about how I was treated and
how I was getting paid,” said the inmate.
According to Ngwenya, her master left a large amount of
money on the sofa, where she discovered it while cleaning the house and hid it
outside the house.
Soon after Ngwenya’s employer realised that he had left
some money at home, he returned and found nothing, and Ngwenya never admitted
to having seen the money.
Ngwenya said they searched for the money in the house
together with her master and nothing came out, which forced him to call the
Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for their assistance.
“My employer came and asked me if I had seen the money
anywhere in the house, and I never revealed that I was the one who took the
money and went on to help search for the money,” she said.
Ngwenya said with so much excitement that she had found
such an amount of money. She went on to buy building material, luxury items and
a commuter omnibus, which she gave to her son in Matshobana suburb, where he
started drinking and splashing money, attracting the attention of the law enforcement
agents.
Some people notified the police about the situation, which
led to the arrest of Ngwenya and her son.
“I bought a commuter omnibus with the money and gave it to
my son, who misused it going around bragging to the public who quickly tipped
off the police,” she said.
Ngwenya said more investigations were carried out and she
and her son were placed behind bars. She said some of the items were recovered.
“That is when I and my son got apprehended and our case was
presented before the court of law. I told the court that I was the one who
stole the money, not my son.
“I was found guilty and sentenced to five years
imprisonment,” the inmate said.
During her stay in prison, Ngwenya realised all her
mistakes and as a way to heal and clear all the bad memories she decided to be
part of those doing rehabilitation programmes that include floor polish making,
mat making, petroleum jelly making and earring making. B Metro
