I HAD MISCARRIAGES : MADAM BOSS

SOCIALITE Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho says she wants another baby.

However, the mother of one’s wish to have a big family, was shattered after she suffering a series of miscarriages.

The comedienne opened up on her miscarriage horror after one of her social media followers – Sebia Makoni Shumba – urged her to have another baby.

Madam Boss said it has been her wish to have another baby but she failed after she has had a number of miscarriages.

Her fan felt her first child, with Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa, is now old and she needs a brother or sister.

In her response, she said: “Hey love, I have tried ndikaita ma miscarriages, but I will keep trying, don’t worry zvichaita chete.

“Thanks for your concern.”

This Facebook post has triggered a number of emotions among Madam Boss’ fans.

Some felt Shumba’s comment was too personal and was none of her business.

Others sympathised with Madam Boss, who was recently in the eye of a controversy, after being cheated by her husband Ngonidzashe.

He even had the guts to accommodate his lover at their matrimonial home.

Madam Boss continues to find comfort in the arms of her fans.

They have also been blasting Ngonidzashe for being a married cheat.

She has also been getting support from her in-laws, friends and fellow socialites. H Metro