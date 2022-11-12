I FEARED FOR MY LIFE : ZUPCO DRIVER FLEES ACCIDENT SCENE

Mandlenkosi Manda, the driver of a Zupco bus who fled from an accident scene that injured five people in Lupane on Wednesday later handed himself to police two days later.
Manda (31) told police that he feared for his life as
members of the public bayed for his blood following the accident.
Fourteen passengers escaped unhurt following the accident
near Lupane centre along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.
The bus was coming from Binga going towards Bulawayo with
19 passengers on board.
Acting police spokesperson for Matabeleland North
Christopher Mahohoma urged the motoring public to be cautious on roads and
avoid speeding especially this rainy season when roads are slippery.
“On 09 November 2022, at around 1200 hours, a serious road
traffic accident involving a public service vehicle occurred at 173 km peg,
Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, Lupane where five people were injured.
“The bus driver Mandlenkosi Manda (31) was driving a white
Golden Dragon bus owned by Zimbabwe United Passenger Company [ZUPCO] from Binga
to Bulawayo with 19 passengers on board,” said Mahohoma.
The police said on approaching the 173 km peg, the driver
tried to overtake another vehicle but realised there was an oncoming vehicle.
Manda tried to move back to his lane but lost control of
the bus which veered off to the left side of the road.
“The bus fell on its right side and moved a distance of
about 24 metres before it stopped injuring five passengers. The other 14
escaped unhurt whilst the driver disappeared from the scene
soon after the accident,” said Mahohoma.
He said the driver reported at Lupane Police Station on
Friday and claimed he ran away from mob attack. CITE
