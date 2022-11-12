I FEARED FOR MY LIFE : ZUPCO DRIVER FLEES ACCIDENT SCENE

Mandlenkosi Manda, the driver of a Zupco bus who fled from an accident scene that injured five people in Lupane on Wednesday later handed himself to police two days later.

Manda (31) told police that he feared for his life as members of the public bayed for his blood following the accident.

Fourteen passengers escaped unhurt following the accident near Lupane centre along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

The bus was coming from Binga going towards Bulawayo with 19 passengers on board.

Acting police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Christopher Mahohoma urged the motoring public to be cautious on roads and avoid speeding especially this rainy season when roads are slippery.

“On 09 November 2022, at around 1200 hours, a serious road traffic accident involving a public service vehicle occurred at 173 km peg, Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, Lupane where five people were injured.

“The bus driver Mandlenkosi Manda (31) was driving a white Golden Dragon bus owned by Zimbabwe United Passenger Company [ZUPCO] from Binga to Bulawayo with 19 passengers on board,” said Mahohoma.

The police said on approaching the 173 km peg, the driver tried to overtake another vehicle but realised there was an oncoming vehicle.

Manda tried to move back to his lane but lost control of the bus which veered off to the left side of the road.

“The bus fell on its right side and moved a distance of about 24 metres before it stopped injuring five passengers. The other 14

escaped unhurt whilst the driver disappeared from the scene soon after the accident,” said Mahohoma.

He said the driver reported at Lupane Police Station on Friday and claimed he ran away from mob attack. CITE