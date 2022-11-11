HUBBY TRYING TO EVICT ME FOR HIS LOVER

A Harare woman was yesterday granted a protection order against her husband after proving accusations of harassment and physical abuse.

Susan Ndoro told magistrate Tamara Chibindi that her husband, Edwin Mativenga, physically abuses and harasses her.

“He is trying to evict me from our matrimonial home because he wants to take another wife.

“He even insults the children saying they have to move out together with me.

“He told them not to eat any food, saying it’s because I don’t work,” she said.

In response, Edwin said he had no problem with her being given the protection order because he was not doing any of the things she was accusing him of.

“She is stressed after the death of her sister. That is when all these things started.

“She had two children before l married her and she travels every week.

“We have been married for three years now, and why would I start to treat her children badly,” said Edwin.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the order and warned Edwin not to physically abuse, harass or evict his wife from their matrimonial home. H Metro