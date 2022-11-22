HOUSE OF HORRORS

A ZENGEZA woman has been living with the corpse of her husband, which was now in a decomposing state.

Her son, only identified as Grant, has been staying in the house for a dozen of years.

Neighbours claim they last saw him more than a dozen years ago.

To make matters worse, Gogo Mahlahla has been staying with the corpse of her husband for days.

“We used to see Grant 14 years ago and, after that, Gogo Mahlahla was the only person we would see.

“Taivawona vachibuda nekudzoka vakatakura bag ravo vakapfeka zvechechi. Her other children are based outside the country. Her husband was last seen in a wheelchair more than five years ago,” said the neighbour.

Gogo Mahlahla filed a sudden death report to police and the cops discovered the body of her husband in a decomposing state.

They called the Homicide Section to attend the scene. Police had to engage some volunteers to get Grant from the ceiling.

There were fears Grant could be violent, since he was not responding to questions from police detectives.

Gogo Mahlahla told H-Metro that she married her late husband in 1992, and they had five children.

Grant was the fourth born and is aged 39.





“I joined church after discovering that evil spirits were haunting my family,” said Gogo Mahlahla.

“My husband suffered stroke in 1992 and had been on wheelchair until his death.

“My husband was refusing to accompany me to church to receive prophecies related to our family.

“Ndakaudzwa kuti Grant ndiye akadirwa mamhepo ose. “Andiparadzira midziyo yose inosanganisira geyser, television set and radio.

“He is a possessed man,” she said.

She refused to answer questions about why she was living with her husband’s corpse for days. H Metro