HIGH SCHOOL SEX ORGIES ALARM PARENTS

GUARDIANS and parents have approached government and other stakeholders to intervene at Cherutombo High School in Marondera where learners are allegedly engaging in drug abuse and sex orgies.

This follows the leakage of a number of videos on social media platforms of visibly intoxicated learners at the school engaging in sex orgies.

In a letter addressed to Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengwi, and copied to various stakeholders, among them the police and church leaders, parents called on relevant authorities to stop the immoral practices.

"Is Cherutombo High School a learning institution or has it turned into a brothel? We used to see the police coming to lecture learners every Wednesday, but this has since stopped. Can you assist with arresting rogue students who drugged a female student before taking turns to sexually abuse her while others were recording videos.

"This video is being sold at the school for US$5. Minister (Munzverengwi) can you please intervene in this case to save the children," the letter read.

Drug and sexual abuse has been rampant at most Marondera schools, and Cherutombo High School has been leading in terms of students dropping pornographic videos of their intoxicated colleagues.

Efforts to get a comment from Munzverengwi were fruitless yesterday.

But recently, a team led by counsellor and cleric Lameck Tsiga visited schools in Marondera where they educated learners on the dangers and effects of drug abuse.

Mashonaland East provincial acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere said they were moving around Marondera schools conducting drug abuse awareness campaigns.

"We are calling on parents and guardians to monitor their children and see whether they are involved in drug abuse or not. We are also seeking information that may lead to drug suppliers and their agents,” he said. Newsday