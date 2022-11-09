HE SAID IT WILL MAKE US RICH : DAUGHTER ABUSED BY FATHER



THE 16-year-old girl, who was repeatedly raped by her monster father, together with her two sisters, says he has totally ruined her life.

The girl said she is devastated that her 47-year-old father had been sexually abusing her since she was in Grade 3. She feels no one believes that she was sexually violated by her own father.

H-Metro tracked down the family in Kadoma where the victim narrated the horror abuse.

The father skipped the border to South Africa to avoid arrest after the cases were exposed.

“My father started sleeping with me when I was 10-years-old and doing Grade 3, saying it would make us rich.

“He would threaten me and then promise that we would soon be rich.

“I was afraid to tell my mother since he threatened me, and I was also afraid that they would kill each other,” she said.

Because of that, she said she felt isolated, with no one to talk to about her nightmares, and nowhere to go.

“He also didn’t want me to have a cell phone. Whenever my mother went to church or was away, he would call me to his bedroom and rape me.

“I was helpless and didn’t know what to do. He has traumatised me and I want him to die in prison.”

She said her father was a violent man, and sometime last year he thoroughly beat her up, and forced her to accuse her brother of raping her.

“He tried to force my brother to admit that he had raped me, and when he refused, he disowned him and kicked him out of the house.

“My brother accepted his fate and left home.”

The teenager said things changed when she had a confrontation with her father this year.

“This year ndakanetsana na daddy and I left home to stay with my sister.

“I only came back after I was told that he had gone to South Africa.

“When I got home my mother questioned me about my fight with my father, and that’s when I told her that he had been sleeping with me every Friday and Sunday whenever she went to church.

“The revelations have traumatised her and she now has chest pains.”

She added: “Since I left home, I haven’t been to school.

“I have been home as no one is paying school fees for me.

“I haven’t seen the money my father was talking about and I want him to perish in jail.

“Given a chance, I want to go back to school again, and my dream has always been to become a doctor.”

She said it would be really difficult for her to have an affair because she no longer trusts any man.

“How will I even tell a boyfriend that I lost my virginity to my father?

“It means I would have to lie that I slept with another guy yet I have never slept with anyone else except my father.” H Metro