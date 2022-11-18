HARTZELL STUDENTS STEAL 20 COMPUTERS

THREE Form Six students at Hartzell High School allegedly broke into the institution’s computer lab and stole 20 laptops.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Manicaland District
spokesperson, Detective Sergeant Shake Shanu confirmed the arrest of Courage
Mapiye of Harare, Prosper Munyaradzi Simon of Chikanga Phase Two, Mutare and
Prince Mupaza of Whitecliff in Harare.
They are all aged 19.
They are set to appear in court on November 22 after
writing their final examinations.
Detective Sergeant Shanu said on November 4, a security
guard at Hartzell High School, Mr Kenneth Mabika commenced duty and carried out
some perimeter checks around the premises.
Mr Mabika noted that everything was intact and windows were
closed while the doors were locked.
“There was a power outage when Mr Mabika commenced duty.
When power was restored, Mr Mabika carried out some checks and discovered that
the computer laboratory door was partially open.
“He advised a Computer Science teacher, Mr Agrippa Mungazi,
who came and discovered that 20 laptops had been stolen. A rollcall was
instantly conducted at the school and the three accused persons were missing.
Mr Mabika made a report at ZRP Penhalonga,” said Detective Sergeant Shanu.
Detective Sergeant Shanu said detectives from CID Mutare
attended the scene the next day and fingerprints were lifted.
Mapiye, Simon and Mupaza were interviewed, but denied
committing the offence.
Detective Sergeant Shanu said: “On Sunday, the accused
persons were further interviewed and admitted breaking the computer laboratory
door lock using a hacksaw and stealing 20 laptops.
“They took the laptops to Chikanga and left them in the
custody of Paidashe Mukwada. On the same day, the three accused persons led the
detectives to Chikanga where they recovered the 20 laptops and a hacksaw from
Mukwada.”
Mapiye, Simon and Mupazawere charged for unlawful entry
into premises and theft.
The total value of the stolen laptops is US$5 500 and
everything was recovered. Manica Post
