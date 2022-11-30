GUNMAN ROBS VIC FALLS BANK, FLEES WITH US$100K

AN armed robber got away with an estimated US$100 000 after pouncing on ZB Victoria Falls branch this Wednesday.

Sources say the suspected robber went into the bank towards the end of business disguised as genuine client.

He allegedly waited for other clients to leave the banking hall before producing a gun and demanding cash.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to confirm the incident, but CCTv footage confirms the robbery amid indications that a report has been made at the Victoria Falls police station.

Cases of armed robbery are on the increase with a Kwekwe fuel service station having lost over half a million United States dollars to armed robbers on Tuesday. ZBC