GOVT TO BUILD NEW PRISONS, SAYS ED

The GOVERNMENT is committed to upgrading prison facilities and building new prisons to improve living standards of inmates in line with global best practices in jails and correctional systems, President Mnangagwa has said.
The President made the remarks at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional
Service (ZPCS) Pass-Out Parade held at Ntabazinduna Prisons Training School,
just outside Bulawayo, where 732 officers, comprising 545 males and 187
females, graduated after five months of training.
Delivering his speech, President Mnangagwa said the country
is determined to improve inmates’ living conditions.
“My Government is conscious of the plight of our citizens
behind bars, hence, resources continue to be channelled towards upgrading
correctional facilities and the construction of new ones. We are, thus,
determined to improve the living standards of inmates in line with global best
practices in prisons and correctional systems,” he said.
President Mnangagwa commended the ZPCS for the utilisation
of its prison farms, which were a clear indicator that the country’s prisons
did not need to be overly reliant on the national purse.
“It is commendable that the ZPCS has begun to prioritise
the full utilisation of its prison farms, with over 1 600 tonnes of maize
harvested this year along with over 500 tonnes of wheat also harvested so far.
I congratulate ZPCS for the turnaround mechanisation initiative, which saw the
purchase of centre pivots through bank facilities, some of which have been
fully serviced.
“This is encouraging and a demonstration that the ZPCS has
the potential to produce and feed its prison population, reduce over-reliance
on the fiscus as well as make a meaningful contribution to the country’s food
security and national GDP (Gross Domestic Product).”
Turning to the graduates, President Mnangagwa encouraged
the new officers to continue to further their studies, as Government afforded
room to those who wished to do so as part of its human capital development
thrust.
“Pursuant to my administration’s human capital development
thrust, training and study programmes continue to be availed for public
officials to study within and outside the borders of Zimbabwe.
‘‘Twenty-one correctional officers were awarded the
Presidential scholarship to advance themselves academically and professionally.
Of these, six correctional officers graduated in August 2022 and are now back
home.
“These opportunities should be harnessed to impact the
overall professionalism within the ZPCS. Such staff development programmes
enable correctional officers to competently perform their duties whilst on tour
of duty at the United Nations Peace Support Missions. Presently, there are five
officers seconded to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. I challenge you,
the 151st graduating class, to emulate your seniors and further nurture high
standards in line with global best practice.”
President Mnangagwa encouraged the new officers to shun
corruption, as their chosen career path meant that they had to do everything
above board.
The President praised the hierarchy at the ZPCS for the
work they had done in reforming the country’s prisons, adding that their
efforts would soon be buttressed by changes to the country’s laws. Sunday Mail
