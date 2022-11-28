GIRL (13) RAPED, IMPREGNATED IN CHITUNGWIZA

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl is three months pregnant after being raped in Chitungwiza.

Police reported the shock case via their official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of rape in which a 13-year-old girl was raped in July 2022 at a workshop in Unit D, Seke Chitungwiza,” police said.

“The girl was medically examined and it was established that she is three months pregnant.

“The suspect has not been arrested.”

The incident follows a shocking rise in cases of child rape resulting in some of them falling pregnant.

The nation is still shocked over two cases in which two nine-year-old minors were impregnated with one of them giving birth two weeks ago.

DNA tests showed that the Tsholotsho girl was impregnated by her 13-year-old cousin.

Two 17-year-old boys were also arrested for allegedly impregnating a nine-year-old Bindura minor. H Metro