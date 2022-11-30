GANG RAIDS SERVICE STATION, STEALS US$600K

TWELVE armed robbers raided a service station in Kwekwe before stealing nearly US$600 000 and R58 430 early Monday morning.

The robbers who were armed with a pistol and an AK47 assault rifle attacked two security guards who were manning the premises before tying their hands and legs with shoelaces.

They then stole a Dewalt drilling machine, US$ 582 540 and ZAR 58 430 cash which was in a table drawer and Chubb safe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on November 28, 2022 at around 1am at a service station along Parson Road, Kwekwe.

“Twelve unknown suspects armed with a pistol and an AK rifle tied the hands and legs of two security guards, who were on duty, with shoelaces before stealing a Dewalt drilling machine, US$ 582 540 and R58 430 cash which was in a table drawer and Chubb safe,” he said.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects. Herald