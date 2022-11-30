GANG RAIDS SERVICE STATION, STEALS US$600K

TWELVE armed robbers raided a service station in Kwekwe before stealing nearly US$600 000 and R58 430 early Monday morning.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“The ZRP is investigating a case of armed robbery which
occurred on November 28, 2022 at around 1am at a service station along Parson
Road, Kwekwe.
“Twelve unknown suspects armed with a pistol and an AK
rifle tied the hands and legs of two security guards, who were on duty, with
shoelaces before stealing a Dewalt drilling machine, US$ 582 540 and R58 430
cash which was in a table drawer and Chubb safe,” he said.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.
Herald
