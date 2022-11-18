FRANK BUYANGA REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi (43) who was arrested last Thursday in South Africa on allegations of kidnapping and contempt of court charges was yesterday remanded in custody in the neighbouring country to next Tuesday for bail hearing.

Sadiqi’s warrant of arrest upon which his current incarceration is premised on was cancelled at the Harare Magistrates Court on November 14, after magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga admitted that she had issued the warrant of arrest erroneously.

The authorities said the charges emanated from an incident which took place in April 2020 in Zimbabwe, where Sadiqi is alleged to have kidnapped his son and reportedly fled with him to South Africa.

Sadiqi appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

South African lawyer representing Sadiqi, Mr Laurence Hodes yesterday called for a speedy bail hearing for his client.

South African media outlet News 24 reported that Mr Hodes told the Randburg Magistrate’s Court that the warrant Interpol executed to arrest Sadiqi on November 10 had been cancelled in Zimbabwe.

“The South African state is aware of that. We are only awaiting confirmation from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco). The matter has attracted local and international news organisations.

“His continued incarceration is unlawful. We have an authentic court order from Zimbabwe, showing the cancellation of his warrant of arrest,” Mr Hodes told the court.

On Thursday, Mr Hodes claimed he handed over documents, including Sadiqi’s passport, to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Mr Hodes said Sadiqi owned property in South Africa.

“We have attached his proof of visa permits to our affidavit. These would assist in showing he is not a flight risk and is entitled to bail. The accused is applying to have custody of his child in South Africa.

“There is a court order in Zimbabwe that his child is in his custody. The High Court in Johannesburg is determining which parent would be given custody of his 8-year-old son.

“There is no basis to detain him. He was arrested at the address we had submitted. I am ready to proceed with the bail application. Should the State decide to proceed with the bail [application], we are ready. If there is no warrant, he should be released,” he said.

He added, “The chief magistrate in Zimbabwe sent an email to DPP in SA that the warrant has been cancelled. The only document that gives this court jurisdiction to hear the matter is a warrant of arrest.

“Absent to that, there is no basis for his detention. The extradition of a person is done based on the commitment between two states working together. We are dealing here with a person’s liberty.” Herald