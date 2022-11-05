FOUR SUSPECTED ROBBERS ACQUITTAL : NPA TO APPEAL

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will appeal a decision by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa to acquit four suspected armed robbers accused of being behind the theft of cash and property worth US$187 000 on three different occasions in Harare early this year.

This comes after Mrs Takundwa cleared suspects Alexio Mupamhura, Kallson Mabhonga, Tapiwa Zimbandu and Emmanuel Dylan Matiza of two counts of robbery and one count of armed robbery, citing lack of evidence.

However, NPA spokesperson, Ms Angeline Munyeriwa, said the State is dissatisfied with the decision as they strongly feel they had submitted sufficient evidence to secure a conviction.

“We are dissatisfied with the decision by the regional court because we believe we have strong evidence to get a conviction on appeal,” she said.

“We believe a higher court can reach a different judgement. So, as soon as we satisfy all the procedures, including transcribing the judgement, we will launch our appeal.”

Mupamhura, Mabhonga, Zimbandu and Matiza are said to have robbed Natasha Channel Naicker of her Subaru Legacy car on February 8 this year in Braeside, Harare.

The four are also said to have robbed Khumbulani Mulenga of his Isuzu KB single cab on February 14, before using it in an armed robbery the following day at Number 1 College Road in Alexandra Park, Harare.

In Alexandra Park, the four allegedly escaped with two safes containing US$11 907 and US$928, as well as other valuables.

In her judgement, Mrs Takundwa said the witnesses failed to identify the four and link them to the offences.

But the NPA insists it had submitted enough evidence to secure a conviction.

“The State presented evidence before the court in a bid to prove that the quartet went on a rampage early this year and committed a series of robberies on different occasions using a pistol and iron bars. The State’s allegations were that the quartet robbed the first complainant of her vehicle, a Subaru Legacy worth US$4 500, in Braeside.

“The second complainant lost an Isuzu KB single cab worth US$12 550 to the robbers, while the third complainant was robbed of US$142 342 and property worth thousands of dollars.

“The National Prosecuting Authority is dissatisfied with the court’s decision to acquit and believes that the prospects of success on appeal are high.”

Meanwhile, the NPA says it is closely following all robbery cases. Sunday Mail