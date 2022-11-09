FOUR KILL THIEF, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

FOUR men appeared in court on allegations of murdering a suspected thief.
Alois Banda, (22) Brighton Mubwata (30) Whyman Tsatse (26)
and Cyril Baatjes (44) were remanded in custody to November 22 when they
appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo.
The quartet was advised to approach the High Court for bail
application.
Allegations are that on November 4, Banda apprehended the
now deceased, whose name and age are yet to be established, after he had
entered into a yard in Ridgeview.
The court heard that Banda and Takudzwa Saidi, who is still
at large, started assaulting the man with sticks.
They accused him of trespassing with the intention to
steal.
The two also poured water on the man before dragging him to
Skymaster Drive where they were joined by the other three in taking turns to
assault him.
Banda denied ever assaulting the deceased man.
But, the magistrate told him to make his submissions to the
High Court.
Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State. H Metro
